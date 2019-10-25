Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Out multiple weeks
Glendening (upper body) will miss 2-4 weeks, according to coach Jeff Blashill, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Missing the minimum two weeks would allow Glendening to return Nov. 8 against the Bruins, but he'll likely be out longer than that. He has two goals and an assist through 10 games while skating in a bottom-six role.
