Glendening scored twice Tuesday, as the Red Wings stunned the Penguins at home, 5-2.

Glendening extended the lead to 3-1 in the second period and ultimately sealed the win with an empty-netter. The industrious bottom-six grinder isn't heavily relied upon for offense, but every now and then he'll surprise with a clutch performance like this one. Red Wings GM Ken Holland loves grooming local talent, and Glendening fits the bill as he hails from Grand Rapids, Michigan, which is where the team's top developmental affiliate plays out its home games.