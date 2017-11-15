Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Performing as expected
Glendening has accumulated three goals and 41 hits in 18 games this season.
We're talking about a winger cemented in a bottom-six role whose output this season has been rather predictable. Glendening is a gritty line defender, as evidenced by three straight years of 140-plus hits, but he's never topped 12 goals over a given campaign and is best reserved for roto leagues with a premium on the hits column.
