Glendening (hand) is expected to suit up for Tuesday's home game versus the Flyers, NHL.com reports.

Dominic Turgeon skipping back to AHL Grand Rapids was the clear indication that Glendening would be ready to return for this next contest. The Red Wings value the 28-year-old's hustle in chasing down loose pucks as well as his penalty-killing acumen, but his ownership rates must be low in fantasy given that the fifth-year skater has cleared 20 points just once in a given NHL campaign.