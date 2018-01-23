Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Preparing to play Tuesday
Glendening (hand) is expected to suit up for Tuesday's home game versus the Flyers, NHL.com reports.
Dominic Turgeon skipping back to AHL Grand Rapids was the clear indication that Glendening would be ready to return for this next contest. The Red Wings value the 28-year-old's hustle in chasing down loose pucks as well as his penalty-killing acumen, but his ownership rates must be low in fantasy given that the fifth-year skater has cleared 20 points just once in a given NHL campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Won't play Monday•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Expected back after All-Star break•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Slated to miss at least a month•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Timetable to return uncertain•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Done for night with upper-body injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...