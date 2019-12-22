Glendening has just one point (an assist) in eight games this month.

The industrious pivot generated a goal and an assist in a surprising Opening Night road win over the Predators, but he's pumped the brakes in a major way, having produced only four points since the season's commencement. Of course, a wrist injury shelved Glendening for 11 games in the fall, so that should be taken into account when seizing up the Michigan native's fantasy prospects.