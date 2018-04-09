Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Prototypical role player for Wings
Glendening finished the 2017-18 campaign with 11 goals and eight assists working against a minus-14 rating through 69 games.
While he didn't log enough ice time to warrant attention outside of extremely deep fantasy leagues, Glendening posted his fourth straight campaign of 100-plus hits and he did mix it up in the special teams department with two shorthanded goals and a power-play goal. Detroit is loyal to its home-grown talent, so it's no surprise that Glendening has three more years on his contract having already spent five seasons in Motown.
