Glendening scored two goals in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.
He lit the lamp twice in the second period, but other than a successful shootout attempt by Dylan Larkin the Wings couldn't get any other pucks past Anton Khudobin. Glendening had gone 18 games without a goal coming into Monday, and on the season he has only five goals and 14 points through 45 contests.
