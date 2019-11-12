Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Return still a ways off
Glendening is recovering from surgery on his left wrist, though he's not close to a return despite being able to practice, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Detroit is without Glendening and fiery forward Justin Abdelkader (undisclosed) for an indefinite period of time, so it'll be up to recent call-up Givani Smith to patch up the fourth line, while newcomer Robby Fabbri comfortably settles into the top six.
