Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Ruled out Tuesday
Glendening (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday evening against the Oilers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Glendening reportedly took part in an optional skate Tuesday, but he will miss his first game of the 2018-19 season. While the Michigan native brings a lot of energy and grit to the table when active, the Wings can compensate for his absence by shifting penalty-killing specialist Christoffer Ehn back to the center spot and sending Martin Frk to the right wing.
