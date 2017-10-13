Play

Glendening potted the game-winning shorthanded goal in Thursday's 4-2 win at Arizona.

Glendening scored on his only shot for his first point of the season while leading his team with five hits. The winger brings plenty of energy to Detroit's bottom six, but has seen his goal total drop from 12 to eight to three over the past three seasons.

