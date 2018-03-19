Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Secures assist against Colorado
Glendening recorded an assist during a 5-1 defeat against Colorado on Sunday.
Although that was just Glendening's second point in his last 15 games, he's been pitching in with a more physical presence lately, logging 33 hits and blocking 23 shots as well during the span. The 28-year-old also now sits with 16 points (four goals, four assists) in 60 games on the season, falling just four tallies shy of eclipsing the 20-point mark for the second time of his career. Although, since Glendening's currently lining up with the fourth forward unit, the odds might not be in his favor, as he likely won't see many offensive opportunities.
