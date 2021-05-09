Glendening finished the season with six goals, nine assists and a plus-3 rating through 54 games.
Glendening's offensive ceiling is rather low as a fourth-line contributor, but he certainly tightened up defensively after posting a minus-29 rating in 2019-20. Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has a tough call to make with the pending unrestricted free agent, whose eight-year career has been spent exclusively in Detroit.
More News
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Pots goal Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Provides only offense in loss•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Garners helper as Wings prevail•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Two helpers in Sunday's win•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Buries goal in win•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Hustles for tally•