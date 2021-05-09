Glendening finished the season with six goals, nine assists and a plus-3 rating through 54 games.

Glendening's offensive ceiling is rather low as a fourth-line contributor, but he certainly tightened up defensively after posting a minus-29 rating in 2019-20. Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has a tough call to make with the pending unrestricted free agent, whose eight-year career has been spent exclusively in Detroit.