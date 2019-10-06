Glendening provided the go-ahead goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3, season-opening win over the Predators.

Glendening flipped the biscuit off Juuse Saros' mask to give the Wings a 4-3 lead in the third period, and he was the primary distributor on Tyler Bertuzzi's empty-net dagger. Detroit's head coach, Jeff Blashill, has a deep appreciation for Glendening's compete level and that should lead to ample ice time for the industrious winger this season.