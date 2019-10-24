Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Slated to miss additional action
Coach Blashill indicated after Wednesday's game against the Senators that Glendening (upper body) will miss some time, though more information should surface Friday.
Glendening and the Red Wings return home for a trio of matchups beginning Friday against the Sabres, though it sounds as though he could be in danger of missing some, if not all of them. Christoffer Ehn is the only forward currently on the active roster that didn't play Wednesday, potentially positioning him to enter the lineup Friday.
