Glendening is on pace for 11 goals and 16 assists this season. If he continues this pace, he'll establish a new career high in points.

An unselfish third-line grinder, Glendening skates with agitating scoring winger Tyler Bertuzzi and the 6-foot-6, 221-pound rookie Michael Rasmussen, which has been opening up scoring lanes for Glendening, whose current shooting percentage (12.9) is also at a career-best clip. The Michigan native is likely an afterthought in most season-long leagues, but he often makes for an intriguing budget play in DFS tournament settings.