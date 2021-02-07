Glendening won't return to Sunday's game against the Panthers after suffering an upper-body injury.
Glendening took a hard hit from Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas in the first period, and he immediately went to the locker room. The 34-year-old took four shifts and logged 3:50 before exiting. The Red Wings' next game is Tuesday against the Panthers again.
More News
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Evidently fine after puck hits face•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Unable to join scoring foray•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Likely staying in Motown•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Finds twine in loss•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Production slipping•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Buries first goal since return•