Glendening (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Working in a bottom-six role, Glendening has posted 11 goals and 19 points in 67 games, but he's better known for dishing out hits. The Red Wings only have two games left on the schedule, so Glendening will hope for a speedy recovery to get back on the ice for Thursday's matchup with Columbus.