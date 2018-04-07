Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Surprise activation Saturday
Glendening (upper body) will play Saturday against the Islanders after initial reports suggested that he'd miss the rest of the regular season.
You have to admire Glendening's resolve in working his way back for a Red Wings team that has long since kissed its playoff hopes goodbye. The bottom-six forward will have a chance to finish with 20 or more points in a season for the second time over five years in the NHL.
