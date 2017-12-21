Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Timetable to return uncertain
Coach Jeff Blashill indicated after Wednesday's game against the Flyers that he does not have a timetable to return due to a right-hand injury, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Glendening only had 2:58 of ice time under his belt before exiting Wednesday and it appears he may have more time on the sidelines ahead. The extent of the injury remains unclear, but it sounds as though he will be sidelined for the indefinite future as a result. More information will likely surface in the coming days, but Luke Witkowski -- the only forward on the roster to be scratched Wednesday -- seems the likely candidate to replace Glendening in the lineup until he can return.
