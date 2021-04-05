Glendening picked up two assists in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.
The veteran winger had gone 10 games without a point, but Glendening shook off the slump to record helpers in the second and third periods. Despite the outburst, he has only three goals and 11 points through 38 contests, which represents one of the better scoring paces of his career.
