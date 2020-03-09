Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Unable to join scoring foray
Glendening's two-month scoreless drought extended to 27 games since he was held in check Sunday in a 5-4 shootout win over the Lightning.
Technically, Glendening put the puck into the cage while facing the Bolts, but it was an inadvertent deflection into his own goal. After banking a career-high 23 points in 78 games last season, the Michigan native has just six goals and three helpers through 59 contests in 2019-20. The organization appreciates his hustle on both ends of the ice, but that only goes so far in the fantasy realm.
