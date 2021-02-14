Glendening (upper body) scored a goal with two assists and three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over Nashville. He also went 14-7 (66.7 percent) on faceoffs and was plus-3.

Where did that come from? The 31-year-old, back from a two-game absence, entered the night without a point in 13 contests this season and emerged with the first three-point showing of his NHL career. Glendening muscled a backhander past Pekka Rinne to put Detroit on top 3-0 late in the second period, and he also picked up assists on tallies by Adam Erne and Anthony Mantha. Despite the offensive outburst, Glendening is a bottom-six role player who had just nine points in 60 games a season ago.