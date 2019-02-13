Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Valuable to Detroit
Glendening is likely to stick with the Red Wings through the rebuild, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
As a team permitting 2.75 goals per game (26th in the NHL), the Wings have struggled to keep the puck out of the net even with Glendening, one of the team's premier line defenders, in tow. It wouldn't be prudent for the team to sell him off at the trade deadline, as the left winger only costs $1.8 million per season and is on the books through 2020-21. Besides, with nine goals and 11 helpers through 57 games, Glendening needs only two more points to establish a new career high.
