Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Will suit up after all
Updating a previous report, Glendening (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Glendening missed Monday's practice but was able to shake off his mystery injury before Tuesday's contest. He'll return to his third-line center position. Glendening has 15 points in 50 games and adds a physical touch with 116 hits in that span.
