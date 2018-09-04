Glendening will be relied upon more heavily for faceoffs -- especially in the defensive zone -- to start the 2018-19 campaign, as captain Henrik Zetterberg (back) is in danger of missing significant time.

Glendening underwent wrist surgery in April, but the Red Wings' official site made no mention of the operation in their exclusive report on the bottom-six grinder, therefore, it's safe to conclude that it's a non-issue at this point. Last season, Zetterberg took a whopping 1,375 faceoffs (sixth in the NHL) compared to Glendening's 679, so it'll be interesting to see just how many draws the Michigan native takes this time around. More importantly, though, Glendening's increased responsibility should help him join the 20-point club for just the second time in his career.