Glendening (hand) is out Monday against the Devils>/a>, but could return before the All-Star break.

The Wings have a quick turnaround from Monday, as Detroit hosts the Flyers Tuesday. Glendening hasn't been ruled out for that game yet, but even if he returns the fantasy impact will be minimal. The 28-year-old does have seven goals, but he only has three assists and his 14.6 shooting percentage is a career high.