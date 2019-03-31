Coach Jeff Blashill said Glendening (undisclosed) will sit out of Sunday's game versus the Bruins.

Glendening was battling an undisclosed injury earlier in the week, and it's unclear if this is related. When he plays, Glendening adds a solid two-way threat with 23 points, 198 hits and 102 blocked shots over 78 games. The Red Wings have called up Dominic Turgeon to provide depth to the forwards.