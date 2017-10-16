Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Barely playing with new club
Witkowski has watched the last two games from the press box as a healthy scratch.
Signed to a two-year deal with Detroit as an unrestricted free agent this summer, Witkowski's a unique talent because he can line up as a defenseman or a bottom-six forward if necessary. However, he only averaged 4:26 of ice time through his first two games donning a red sweater, and that's not nearly enough action to warrant fantasy consideration.
