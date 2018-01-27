Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Barely seeing ice in Detroit

Witkowski is still searching for his first point through 19 games as a Red Wing.

No one is ever going to mistake Witkowski for an offensive producer, but even a broken clock is correct twice a day, right? Well, as much as the Wings appreciate how the Michigan native can play forward or patrol the blue line, he's only set eight shots on goal this year. Even worse, he's averaging a mere 6:13 of ice time with his already limited fantasy prospects further squelched by the fact that he missed 10 games due to suspension, having jumped back on the ice after a brawl. As you can see, there are several reasons to avoid Witkowski in the fantasy realm, and it's probably only a matter of time before the Wings consider cutting him loose.