Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Bounces back to NHL
Witkowski was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Witkowski was assigned to the Griffins on Tuesday, but that was before the Wings knew that they would be placing Jonathan Ericsson (upper body) and Niklas Kronwall (undisclosed) on IR. Witkowski is a non-factor in most fantasy leagues since he's an enforcer playing in an era where most teams would much rather have a speedy scorer than a guy whose primary focus is to drop the mitts.
