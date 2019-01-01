Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Chips in assist
Witkowski garnered an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout home loss to the Panthers.
This was just the second point of the season for Witkowski. Fantasy owners can safely pass over him since he's only averaging 7:48 of ice time and doesn't play every game.
