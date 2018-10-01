Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Designated for waivers

Witkowski landed on the waiver wire Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Witkowski was likely considered a favorite for the seventh defenseman spot in Detroit, but now will be reassigned to the minors -- at least for the start of the 2018-19 campaign, although a bevy of injuries on the Wings' blue line could require the club to keep Witkowski in the NHL for the time being.

