Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Drops gloves in losing effort
Witkowski amassed three hits and five penalty minutes in Sunday's 4-1 road loss to Minnesota.
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill opted to scratch Martin Frk in favor of the more physical Witkowski, but in hindsight, that probably wasn't his finest decision. Witkowski, who sparred with defenseman Nick Seeler in the second period to pick up that five-minute major, only ended up with 5:25 of ice time. His role is much too small to warrant fantasy attention.
