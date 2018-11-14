Witkowski sat out as a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive game Tuesday, watching his team defeat the Coyotes at home, 6-1.

Coincidence or not, the Wings have won the last four games without the services of Witkowski. The Western Michigan University product, who possesses sandpaper grit, knows that he's only going to be deployed against some of the league's bigger opponents, or when his team finds itself slammed with injuries. As a result, he can safely be bypassed in all fantasy leagues.