Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Frequenting press box
Witkowski sat out as a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive game Tuesday, watching his team defeat the Coyotes at home, 6-1.
Coincidence or not, the Wings have won the last four games without the services of Witkowski. The Western Michigan University product, who possesses sandpaper grit, knows that he's only going to be deployed against some of the league's bigger opponents, or when his team finds itself slammed with injuries. As a result, he can safely be bypassed in all fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Bounces back to NHL•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Will sync up with AHL's Griffins•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Remains at top level for now•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Designated for waivers•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Unlikely to make parent-club roster•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Kept off fantasy radar•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...