Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Kept off fantasy radar

Witkowski provided a mere four points through 31 games in 2017-18, as he was a part-time player who only averaged 6:53 of ice time.

The Wings primarily deployed Witkowski against bigger opponents and he managed 57 hits with 68 PIM in limited action. You won't see him on any fantasy rosters next season, though his ability to play up front or on the blue line is a nice luxury when injuries threaten the big club. He'll be an unrestricted free agent after the 2018-19 campaign.