Witkowski is in doubt for Thursday's clash with Pittsburgh.

Witkowski has been playing as the seventh defenseman for the Red Wings, but appears to be dealing with some sort of issue. Coach Jeff Blashill didn't specify what was ailing the 28-year-old or whether it might affect his eligibility for the season finale versus Buffalo on Saturday. Considering the blueliner managed just two assists in 32 outings this year, his potential absence from the lineup won't impact most fantasy owners.