Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Questionable Thursday
Witkowski is in doubt for Thursday's clash with Pittsburgh.
Witkowski has been playing as the seventh defenseman for the Red Wings, but appears to be dealing with some sort of issue. Coach Jeff Blashill didn't specify what was ailing the 28-year-old or whether it might affect his eligibility for the season finale versus Buffalo on Saturday. Considering the blueliner managed just two assists in 32 outings this year, his potential absence from the lineup won't impact most fantasy owners.
More News
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Still not playing often•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Chips in assist•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Tallies rare point•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Frequenting press box•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Bounces back to NHL•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Will sync up with AHL's Griffins•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...