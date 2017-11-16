Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Receives 10-game ban
Witkowski was slapped with a 10-game suspension for his actions in Wednesday's 8-2 home win over the Flames, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Witkowski was ejected from the game, only to come back out on the ice to fight some more, and that's not something that the NHL takes lightly. With Trevor Daley (upper body) and Danny DeKeyser (ankle) already ailing, expect the Wings to call up a defenseman from AHL Grand Rapids. Joe Hicketts, for one, should be standing by his phone.
More News
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Barely playing with new club•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Lands in Motown on one-year deal•
-
Lightning's Luke Witkowski: Remains a healthy scratch•
-
Lightning's Luke Witkowski: Likely with team indefinitely•
-
Lightning's Luke Witkowski: Called up on Friday•
-
Lightning's Luke Witkowski: Sent down to AHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...