Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Receives 10-game ban

Witkowski was slapped with a 10-game suspension for his actions in Wednesday's 8-2 home win over the Flames, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Witkowski was ejected from the game, only to come back out on the ice to fight some more, and that's not something that the NHL takes lightly. With Trevor Daley (upper body) and Danny DeKeyser (ankle) already ailing, expect the Wings to call up a defenseman from AHL Grand Rapids. Joe Hicketts, for one, should be standing by his phone.