Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Remains at top level for now
Despite clearing waivers, Witkowski will remain with Detroit for the time being, Ansar Khan of MLive.comreports.
The Red Wings' blue-line corps has been decimated by injuries, so the club will take a wait-and-see approach to determine whether Witkowski -- who can slot in as a defenseman or forward -- will be needed at the top level for Thursday's home opener versus the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Designated for waivers•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Unlikely to make parent-club roster•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Kept off fantasy radar•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Drops gloves in losing effort•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Barely seeing ice in Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Suspension over•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...