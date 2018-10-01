Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Remains at top level for now

Despite clearing waivers, Witkowski will remain with Detroit for the time being, Ansar Khan of MLive.comreports.

The Red Wings' blue-line corps has been decimated by injuries, so the club will take a wait-and-see approach to determine whether Witkowski -- who can slot in as a defenseman or forward -- will be needed at the top level for Thursday's home opener versus the Blue Jackets.

