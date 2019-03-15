Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Still not playing often
Witkowski has only played in four of seven games this month.
Witkowski continues to be used sparingly, and that ominous trend is not likely to break since the Red Wings signed a pair of college prospects -- Ryan Kuffman and Taro Hirose -- to shore up the depth up front. Versatility is a big part of Witkowski's game, but he'll have an even tougher time staying in the lineup with the Original Six club eager to get an early look at who might crack the opening roster for 2019-20.
