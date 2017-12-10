Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Suspension over
Witkowski is eligible to play Monday against Florida after serving a 10-game suspension.
The Michigan native earned the hefty suspension for returning to the ice after being ejected in a game against Calgary on Nov. 15. With just four points in a 62-game NHL career, don't expect Witkowski's return to make much of a fantasy impact.
