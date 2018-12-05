Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Tallies rare point
Witkowski had an assist during Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.
Witkowski got his name onto the scoresheet, as he recorded not only his first assist, but his first point of the season. The physical defender should not be counted on for much ice time, let alone many points, so he is not worth adding in fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Frequenting press box•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Bounces back to NHL•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Will sync up with AHL's Griffins•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Remains at top level for now•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Designated for waivers•
-
Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Unlikely to make parent-club roster•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...