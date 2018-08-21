Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Unlikely to make parent-club roster

Witkowski will be hard-pressed to make the Opening Night roster with the Red Wings, The Detroit News reports.

Witkowski is considered one of the toughest players on the Wings, but there are a handful of blue-line prospects champing at the bit for playing time at the highest level, including, but not limited to: Joe Hicketts, Libor Sulak and Filip Hronek. It's completely safe to ignore the former in fantasy settings since he's only produced eight points since his NHL career began with the Lightning in 2014-15.