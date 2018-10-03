Red Wings' Luke Witkowski: Will sync up with AHL's Griffins

Witkowski was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

The fear in sending Witkowski to the minors is that the Red Wings could get pushed around without him. Listed at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, the 28-year-old winger arguably acts the part of an old-school enforcer better than anyone else on the organizational depth chart. He's largely devoid of offense, though, adding just eight points over 85 career NHL games between the Lightning and Wings.