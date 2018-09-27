Red Wings' MacKenze Stewart: Reassigned to AHL's Griffins
Stewart was released from Red Wings training camp Thursday, but he'll be reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids.
Stewart will be looking for a fresh start after he failed to record a point over six games with AHL Utica between 2015-18. He's versatile in that he's proven he can play on the blue line or left wing at the lower levels, but the Red Wings already have a more established player that can the same in Luke Witkowski.
