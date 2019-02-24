Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Debut with new team on hold
Bowey will likely need several more practices before making his debut with the Red Wings, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Acquired in Friday's deal that sent another defenseman in Nick Jensen to the Capitals, Bowey is settling into his new surroundings and won't play Sunday against the Sharks. You can expect him to compete for playing time with rookie Filip Hronek and enforcer Luke Witkowski, who can also slot in at forward when necessary.
