Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Expected to debut Tuesday
Bowey will make his Red Wings debut Tuesday against the Canadiens, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Bowey was acquired from the Capitals on Friday as part of the Nicklas Jensen trade and will get his first action against division-rival Montreal. The 23-year-old is expected to play on the third defense pairing with Danny DeKeyser, but his fantasy value will remain extremely limited until he can garner more trust and ice time in his new surroundings.
