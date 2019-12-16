Red Wings' Madison Bowey: First multi-point game of year
Bowey had a goal and an assist and added two blocks with two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Los Angeles.
Bowey isn't much of an offensive producer -- Sunday's performance was his first two-point game of the year -- but he does have 10 points in 24 games already this season. That's nice production for a player who totaled 22 points in 101 career games over his first two NHL seasons.
