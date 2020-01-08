Play

Bowey dished out an assist and finished with a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Bowey logged 18:36 of ice time, which is his highest mark since Nov. 27, and he enjoyed rare power-play time as well. The 24-year-old's helper pushed him to a new career high of 13 points through 33 games.

