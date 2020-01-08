Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Generates helper in win
Bowey dished out an assist and finished with a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
Bowey logged 18:36 of ice time, which is his highest mark since Nov. 27, and he enjoyed rare power-play time as well. The 24-year-old's helper pushed him to a new career high of 13 points through 33 games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Madison Bowey: First multi-point game of year•
-
Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Promoted from minors•
-
Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Stays put in Detroit system•
-
Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Waived Monday•
-
Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Gets schooled in blowout•
-
Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Sets table for team's lone tally•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.