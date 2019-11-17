Bowey recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

Bowey provided the secondary helper on Taro Hirose's goal in the second period. The defenseman has been strong with four points in his last five games. However, Bowey has only six points and a minus-6 rating through 17 contests this year. The 24-year-old has added 20 shots, 12 hits and 18 blocks, providing decent-but-unremarkable non-scoring numbers.