Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Generates helper Saturday
Bowey recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks on Saturday.
Bowey provided the secondary helper on Taro Hirose's goal in the second period. The defenseman has been strong with four points in his last five games. However, Bowey has only six points and a minus-6 rating through 17 contests this year. The 24-year-old has added 20 shots, 12 hits and 18 blocks, providing decent-but-unremarkable non-scoring numbers.
More News
-
Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Pots first goal of season•
-
Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Sets table for score•
-
Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Notches second point of season•
-
Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Picks up apple•
-
Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Struggling in the early going•
-
Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Makes noise in overtime win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.