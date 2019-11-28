Bowey went minus-4 with three giveaways in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Red Wings have been shut out in two straight games, and you're unlikely to see anyone paging through their defensive corps for help in fantasy games. Bowey was on a nice run prior to sitting out against the Hurricanes on Sunday -- six points through eight games -- but his lackluster effort Wednesday is tough to ignore.